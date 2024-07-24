The mystery of a Florida teen who showed up to a fire station unable to say how she got there has been solved, as the girl has since been identified and reunited with her family, according to published reports.

The teen had told deputies she left home "due to an argument with family," according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials presume she is around 17 years old.

The teen was not able to provide officials with verifiable information or an address for her parents or guardians, officials say.

Authorities say the teen also could not explain how she arrived at the fire station in Bradenton.

Less than a week later, the teen was reunited with her family and is safe, the sheriff's office said, WFLA reported.