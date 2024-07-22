Where Is Alison Jillian Chao? Search Is on for Missing California 15-Year-Old Last Seen on Bike 1 Week Ago

First Published: 8:22 AM PDT, July 22, 2024

Alison Jillian Chao was last seen on July 16 at 6:23 p.m. in Los Angeles' El Sereno area, according to video footage, the Monterey Park Police Department said in a statement.

Alison Jillian Chao was last seen on July 16 at 6:23 p.m. in Los Angeles' El Sereno area, according to video footage, the Monterey Park Police Department said in a statement.

She was wearing a purple t-shirt, black shorts and dark shoes. Police say she was riding a blue mountain bike and carrying a black backpack.

Chao is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 95 pounds, has black hair and has brown eyes, officials said. 

The Monterey Park Police Department began a missing person investigation into the whereabouts of Chao on July 16 at 9:36 p.m..

"MPPD detectives, in cooperation with our local, county, state, and federal partner agencies have been investigating this case continuously since Alison was reported missing," authorities said. "We continue to work with the Chao family and are canvassing neighborhoods in the area, reviewing surveillance video footage, and interviewing possible witnesses."

The Monterey Park Police Department Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 626-573-1311.

