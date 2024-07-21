A retired firefighter and associate church minister is trying to keep people cool when the weather heats up in Tennessee.

About 20 years ago, Dwight Ogle started a program called Cool Aid to help members of his community during dangerous heat waves.

“The temperatures now are in the high nineties, with the heat index well over 100,” he told WTVF.

He fields calls from people donating air conditioners and new box fans to those suffering in the soaring heat, then delivers and installs them.

“I figure if they can donate the equipment, I can at least do the legwork,” he added.

He says that his Cool Aid program has so far helped over 500 people.

Ogle says this calling to serve comes from a higher source.

"That's what the Lord asked from us, is to help others,” he said. “The Lord's not gonna come down and do it. He’s gonna work through you if you let him and so that drives me.”