Video captured the moment a 63-year-old military veteran was shoved to the ground and pounded by a moviegoer in Pompano Beach, Florida, over the weekend.

Inside Edition spoke to the victim who wore a mask to protect his identity and he said, “It happened so fast.”

He says he bought two reserved tickets to see the hit horror movie “Insidious,” thinking the scares would be on the screen. But when he and his wife went to their assigned seats, they found two moviegoers sitting in them.

“I said, 'Excuse me, sir, you’re in our seat,’” the victim tells Inside Edition. “He pushed me. And like a boxer on the ropes I was up against the railing sprawled out on the stairs and he just started wailing away on me.”

Onlookers rushed to his aid and the victim was grateful, telling Inside Edition, “if people hadn’t pulled him off of me he would’ve continued.”

“I think he would have gone that far [to kill me] if he could’ve,” the victim added.

The disturbing incident left him bloodied with a broken nose and stitches.

Now, police are still searching for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance camera hurriedly leaving the theater, with his female companion.

“I don't think he belong out on the streets,” the victim said. “He's a menace to society.”