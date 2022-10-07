A Florida skydiver died in an equipment malfunction.

A Florida man was skydiving in Deland, a town 43 miles outside of Orlando, when his parachute malfunctioned, according to a press release from the Deland Police Department.

The man was skydiving at Skydive Deland, located at the Deland Municipal airport, when a police spokeswoman said his parachute did not deploy and he experienced a hard landing. He was deceased when police arrived on scene, according to Fox 35.

His remains have been handed over to the Volusia County Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death, report police.

Police said they will investigate what caused the fatal incident.

The man has yet to be identified as authorities notify his next of kin, report police.

