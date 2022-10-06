A North Carolina woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to castrate her 5-year-old adopted stepson, according to published reports.

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, is also facing several other charges in connection with the alleged abuse of the young boy, WNCT-TV reported.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Wilson County Department of Social Services on July 29 in reference to possible child abuse reported by Wilson Medical emergency department, starting the abuse investigation, according to WNCT-TV.

Authorities said that the medical center’s report stated a child was brought in with third-degree burns and indicated the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted. The child was transported to UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment, according to reports.

Officials said other injuries to the child were reported, including bruising to his face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area, with some appearing to be older and in the healing process, according to local outlet ABC 11.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Byrd faces counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping, as well as three additional charges of felony child abuse with physical injury, according to the reports.

According to ABC 11, Byrd was arrested September 30 and is in jail on a $2 million secure bond.

