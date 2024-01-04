A Florida man is facing multiple charges after police say he drunkenly discharged his firearm while walking around his neighborhood on Christmas.

Scott Alexander Rich is charged with disorderly intoxication, discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a dangerous firearm and resisting arrest, according to arrest paperwork filed in Broward County and obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The paperwork says that Rich discharged his firearm after informing one neighbor that he could teach her 17-month-old grandchild to use a firearm.

It all began on Christmas morning when a caller reached out to report that her neighbor was walking around with is firearm in plain view, according to the paperwork.

The caller said that she believed Rich was "intoxicated" at the time, and soon heard him tell other members of the neighborhood that he could teach her 17-month-old grandchild to fire a weapon, says the paperwork.

Rich then walked away and a short time later the caller heard "what she believed to be a gun shot," according to the affidavit.

More trouble ensued when deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office arrived to arrest Rich and he resisted their requests and instructions, alleges the paperwork.

Rich shot "multiple rounds" from his gun "in an unknown direction," initially refused to drop his weapon and "did not comply with all given commands," once law enforcement arrived at the scene, says the paperwork.

Once at the station, it was determined that Rich was intoxicated as he "appeared incoherent" and "his train of thought appeared to not be logical," according to the paperwork.

Rich has yet to enter a plea to any of the charges he is facing and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.