Florida Man Kills Burger King Employee After Friend's Order Takes Too Long: Police

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Burger King employee after food supposedly took too long to get ready, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, arrived at the Burger King Sunday after a woman he knew who was waiting in line for food became irate, got out of a vehicle and began yelling about the long waiting time, police said. She was refunded for her order and asked to leave.

The woman returned with Tormes, who allegedly told Burger King employee Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, he wanted to fight.

The two got into a scuffle and according to cops, the fight was broken up by other customers at which point the alleged suspect went back to his vehicle, pulled out a gun and told the employee “you got two seconds before I shoot you.”

Tormes allegedly shot Joshua before fleeing and dismantling his gun, which has still not been located.

Cops say when they arrived at the scene, they found Joshua in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Joshua had only been an employee at the Burger King for a handful of days.

Rodriguez-Tormes was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies said that the woman who returned to the Burger King with Rodriguez-Tormes has not been arrested.

Burger King released a statement Monday about the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place at the Burger King on 7643 E. Colonial Drive and passing of team member Desmond Joshua,” Burger King North America President Chris Finazzo said. “At Burger King, the safety of team members and guests is our top priority. The franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant is fully cooperating with authorities on this matter.

"Any questions should be directed to local authorities," Finazzo continued. "The Burger King McLamore Foundation exists to offer support to team members and their loved ones during incomprehensible times such as this. Our deepest condolences go out to Desmond’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

