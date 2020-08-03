Florida Man Attempts to Buy Porsche, 3 Rolexes With Fake Checks Printed on Home Computer: Cops

A Florida man nearly got away with purchasing a brand-new Porsche with a homemade check, but wasn’t so lucky when he tried pulling the same trick when he tried buying Rolex watches the next day, officials said. Casey William Kelley, 42, was arrested last Wednesday for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote, according to an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

He had purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin with a check made out for $139,203.05 Monday. He later told investigators that he had printed the checks on a home computer, police said.

Kelley drove away with his new car before the Porsche dealership reported the car stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office when the check didn’t clear, officials said. He allegedly attempted to buy three Rolex watches from a Miramar Beach jeweler the following day in the amount of $61,521, again, using a fake check.

The jeweler, however, wouldn’t release the watches until the check cleared.

By the time they reported to authorities that the check was a fake Thursday, Kelley was already in custody at the Walton County Jail, where he is currently being held on $10,000 bond and awaiting trial. He has not yet entered a plea.

