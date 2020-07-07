Private Plane Carrying $4.9M in Cocaine Crashes on Highway

A private plane flying from Venezuela carrying 860 pounds of cocaine crashed on a Mexican highway Sunday in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The plane was carrying 860 pounds of coke which is valued at $4.9 million.

Once the plane crashed, the traffickers were seen scrambling into the woods to dodge police, according to a report. While the crew got away, authorities said they recovered the cocaine when they stopped a truck that had been loaded up with the plane’s cargo.

Video of the smoldering plane was posted to Twitter by the province’s security minister, Alberto Capella.

La matrícula de la aeronave aparentemente es XB-RCM y podría estar relacionada con actividades ilícitas. Autoridades federales atendiendo la investigación. pic.twitter.com/VcjWywriOe — Alberto Capella (@kpya) July 5, 2020

Thankfully, the highway was empty when the plane crashed and no injuries were reported.

The plane took off just after 5 a.m. Sunday from Maracaibo, Venezuela, according to Air Force Officials. The plane was tracked and then sent a military T-6C Texan plane was sent to intercept the aircraft, forcing it to land before it crashed on the highway just before 8 a.m.

