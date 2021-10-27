A Florida mom says she is shaken up after armed U.S. marshals appeared outside her door with guns drawn, mistaking her apartment for one where they thought a murder suspect was hiding out.

The armed marshals approached the Bradenton home and demanded Kada Staples to come to the door, Ring camera footage shows. Staples was inside with her 3-month-old baby girl at the time.

Staples told the marshals that she was putting her dog in his cage.

“Tell him to come out with his hands up. We know he's in there. The place is surrounded,” one of the marshals said.

“Nobody's in here,” Staples said.

Wearing just a t-shirt, Staples came outside cradling her baby girl. At that point, the officers still thought the wanted man was inside.

“You guys came to the wrong apartment,” Staples said.

The officers realized they had made a mistake and took off, while the new mom was left in tears.

“They're pointing guns at us. There's a gun about a foot away from her face,” Staples told Inside Edition.

She says she feared for her and her baby’s life during the incident.

“I was terrified. I didn't really know what to do,” Staples said.

After they realized the mistake, Staples said, “they just ran away leaving me there crying.”

“About an hour later, one of the marshals came back upstairs and knocked. It wasn't necessarily an apology, more so an explanation,” Staples said.

The marshals ended up arresting the suspect they were looking for inside a nearby apartment.

Related Stories