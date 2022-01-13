It didn’t take a 9-1-1 call for a police officer with the Marine Patrol unit to spot a dolphin caught up in a fishing net.

Nelson Silva, with the Miami-Dade Police, pulled the dolphin close to his boat, but it was understandably scared and fought to get away.

The officer tried repeatedly, even getting hurt in the process, but did not give up.

The third time was the charm for this determined rescuer, and he was able to snag the dolphin again and help it wiggle out of the cut-up net.

It was a fight for freedom, and everybody won.

