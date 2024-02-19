A Florida police officer sprang into action to save a mother and her two children who were trapped in their car after it was hit by a speeding motorcycle.

After seeing a motorcycle speed past him, Sergeant Dave Musgrove went down the road to find that the bike had collided with a car at an intersection.

The motorcyclist, who was reportedly going more than 100 miles per hour, was unable to be saved and died, officials said. The occupants of the crashed car, a mother and her two children, were unable to get out on their own.

Body camera footage captured the police officer rescuing 3-year-old Ariel and calling on a good Samaritan who stopped to help hold the young girl. The officer then went back to the car to free the little girl's 6-month-old sister, Lola, but she was not breathing. He began chest compressions before hearing the baby breathe again. EMS arrived and confirmed they were able to find the 6-month-old’s pulse. The baby needed to be medevacked to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, according to a family friend who created a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

Lola is recovering, but has skull fractures. Her big sister Ariel suffered bruises in the collision.

The mother, Kayleigh Foley, spoke with Inside Edition about the heroic officer.

“He was an angel brought to us and I could never repay him,” Foley says.

Musgrove of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Englewood, Florida, says he is glad that he was able to be in the right place at the right time. “If I or another cop had not been so close, lifesaving measures would have been a good amount of time away,” Musgrove says.

Foley says she was on her way to her in-laws' house for a pizza party when the collision happened. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family, who had already experienced significant loss before the collision occurred.

"Tragically, the girls lost their young father, Eddie, last year before Lola was even born. Kayleigh was so strong to carry on and deliver Lola while still mourning this tremendous loss!" the GoFundme noted. "She works and attends a Medical Sonography program in school, while trying to raise the girls without their father, with the help of her parents and Eddie’s family.

"Please pray for this family as they have been through sooo much already!!! They are a family of faith, who have been so strong through so much but I know they are hurting, physically, emotionally and financially," the creator of the GoFundMe campaign wrote. "I just want to help them in any way I can!"

To date, more than $56,000 of the page's $100,000 has been raised.