Florida Teen and Mom Arrested for Allegedly Rigging Homecoming Queen Election

A Florida high school homecoming queen and her mother, who is an assistant principal at an elementary school, are under arrest and accused of rigging the homecoming queen election in the teen's favor.

On Tate High School's homecoming night, 17-year-old Emily Rose Grover dazzled in a shimmering silver gown and sparkly crown and she smiled from ear to ear as she was escorted down the football field. But according to police, it was the culmination of an elaborate ruse allegedly concocted by Grover and her mother, 50-year-old Laura Rose Carroll.

The mother and daughter are accused of hacking into the school computer system and casting fake votes in the homecoming queen election. The results were so surprising and lopsided that rumors swirled about the homecoming queen election being rigged. According to reports, Grover had bragged "for years" about having access to the school computer system through her mother's position as assistant principal in the district.

Investigators said hundreds of votes in the homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, as 117 votes appeared to have come from the same IP address. Agents said they also uncovered evidence that 246 votes cast were linked to Carroll's cell phone and computer.

Carroll and Grover, of Pensacola, were arrested by agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and charged with one count each of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; and criminal use of personally identifiable information, all third-degree felonies. They have also been charged with conspiracy to commit these offenses, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Members of the Cantonment, Florida community were fuming after learning of the alleged scheme.

"The damage caused by this mother and daughter is disgusting," one person wrote online.

Others are praising the two runners up in the homecoming court.

"Congratulations to Arlyana Wyatt and Kendall Blackmon. Two beautiful young ladies who deserve recognition for doing things the right way," one commenter wrote.

Grover has been expelled from school, and Carroll has reportedly been suspended from her position with the school district.

RELATED STORIES

Search Is on for Hacker Who Tried Poisoning Florida Water Supply With Lye, Police Say

How Are Home Security Cameras Being Hacked?

Hacker Gets into Family's Ring Camera, Tells Small Child They're Santa Claus