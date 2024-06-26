Florida Teen Wins $1M in Scratch Off Lottery Ticket

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:55 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

Hyury Oliveira, 19, purchased his winning ticket of the game $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR in Deerfield Beach.

A Florida teenager has won $1 million on a simple scratch-off ticket, the state’s lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Hyury Oliveira, 19, purchased his winning ticket of the game "$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR" in Deerfield Beach.

While he may not have won the million-bucks-a-year prize, he still walks away with a nice chunk of change.

Oliveira has opted for the one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game has more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes with the overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to CBS News.

Scratch-off games made up about 72 percent of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2022-2023 fiscal year and have generated nearly $19 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, CBS News reported.

The retailer who sold the ticket received $2,000 for the sale, the state lotto announced.

Oliveria won the prize in November last year but his winnings and certificate have now been made public on the Florida Lotto X social media account.

