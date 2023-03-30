Florida Woman Facing New Charges After Allegedly Asking Inmates to Murder Prime Witness in Her Homicide Case

A Florida woman currently awaiting trial in a homicide case is now facing new charges after allegedly attempting to get fellow inmates to murder the prime witness in her case.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they have charged Fatima Garcia Avila, 21, with solicitation to commit murder after witnesses informed authorities of Garcia Avila's alleged attempts to get someone to murder the prime witness.

"This is a woman who has no regard for life other than her own, and she continues to prove that even behind bars," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend the work of the detention deputies and staff for being attentive, alert, and stopping another potential murder."

Garcia Avila was in jail while awaiting trial on charges related to the July 2022 murders of Erica Negrete Aviles and Antonio Cuellar, Garcia Avila’s ex-boyfriend, according to Fox 13 News.

The 21-year-old is alleged to have helped her boyfriend, Daniel Negrete, and his cousin Cornelio Negrete, murder Aviles, then attempted to frame Cuellar for the murder, FOX 13 reported. The couple then allegedly murdered Cuellar and tried to make it look like a suicide, said the news site.

Garcia-Avila, Daniel Negrete, and Cornelio Negrete have all pled not guilty to the incidents in July 2022.

It is not clear if Garcia-Avila has entered pled to her new charge.

"These senseless killings have forever changed at least two families," said Chronister. "Ending someone's life cannot — and should not — be the answer to any situation.”

Garcia Avila will now be placed under strict conditions while in jail to protect the prime witness, according to police. She is currently in custody at Falkenburg Road Jail, according to jail records.

