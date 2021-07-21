Florida Woman Hoping to Return Purple Heart Found in Furniture to the Soldier’s Family | Inside Edition

Florida Woman Hoping to Return Purple Heart Found in Furniture to the Soldier’s Family

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:29 AM PDT, July 21, 2021

The medal belonged to Charles Crabbe, a flight engineer on the crew of a B-24 Liberator, a plane used for heavy bombing.

Brenda Carlson hopes to reunite a precious award with the family of a soldier who sacrificed everything. The Florida woman was given a Purple Heart medal by a friend who found it inside furniture purchased at an estate sale.

And she has been trying to locate the family of the soldier it was awarded to. His name is Charles W. Crabbe.

“I sent letters. I sent emails,” Brenda explained. “Emails were not returned. Letters were not returned.”

Inside the Purple Heart’s box was a newspaper cutting that reads “Army Gives Up Hope For Missing Flier.” It revealed that Technical Sergeant Charles Crabbe of New York went missing over Germany on December 2nd, 1944, less than a year before the end of World War II. 

He was a flight engineer on the crew of a B-24 Liberator, a plane used for heavy bombing.

On a mission over Germany, the crew of 10’s plane was hit with enemy fire. Charles Crabbe was the only person who didn’t successfully bail out of the plane. 

His remains never made it home, and he is buried at Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium. For his sacrifice, Technical Sergeant Crabbe was awarded a Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart is the oldest American military medal, according to the U.S. Army. Originally introduced in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit” by then-general George Washington, this medal was rebranded “the Purple Heart” in 1932, the 200th anniversary of George Washington’s birth.

The Purple Heart can be given to a service member of any rank who has been wounded or killed in military action. And Brenda Carlson wants to get this one back into the hands of Charles Crabbe’s family.

“Service is service, regardless of when it was, who it was or what they served for, if you went to war, you deserve to receive the awards,” Brenda adds. “It needs to be with the family.”

Related Stories

Racism During 1940s Barred Injured Black Vet From Being Awarded Purple Heart
Woman Is Reunited With Her Father's Lost Purple Heart After Strange Finds It in Arizona Thrift Store
Thank You for Your Service: Purple Heart Veteran Is Gifted With Free Home
18-Year-Old Soldier Killed in Korean War 71 Years Ago Is Finally Laid to RestNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
1

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

Offbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
2

Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad

Animals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
3

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens

Animals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
4

Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
5

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative