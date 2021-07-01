Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports | Inside Edition

Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports

Offbeat
Klein Vision YouTube Channel
Klein Vision YouTube Channel
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:42 AM PDT, July 1, 2021

The car is a two-seater and can transform from flying car back to a road car in around three minutes.

A prototype flying car known as the AirCar has flown its first test between airports in Slovakia in a flight that took 35 minutes.

The car, which is described as a "dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle,” can turn into a sports car in minutes after landing. It flew from Nitra to another airport in Bratislava, according to a press release.

The company that created it, Klein Vision, said the car has made its 142nd successful test flight and landing.

"It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual," said inventor Stefan Klein. "AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200ft at a speed of 100 kt (115 miles per hour), it has turned science fiction into a reality." 

The car model used in the flight, an AirCar Prototype 1, has a 160 horsepower BMW engine with a fixed propeller and a ballistic parachute. The car has already completed more than 40 hours of test flights.

The car is a two-seater and can turn into a road car in under three minutes.

During the most recent flight, the car flew at 8,200-feet and reached a maximum cruising speed of 118 miles per hour, according to the company. 

It’s not clear how much a consumer version of the car would cost, but the prototype reportedly took $2.3 million to develop.

Related Stories

Flight Attendant Gets Teeth Knocked Out in Assault Caught on Camera
Passenger on a United Flight at LAX Opens Airplane Door and Jumps Out While it's Taxiing
Baby Born During Flight to Woman Unaware of Pregnancy Cared for by Nurses and Doctor Onboard
These Flying Cars May Be on the Market in Europe and the US in 2023Offbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away
Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away
1

Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away

Animals
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say
2

Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say

Crime
Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution
Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution
3

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution

Crime
Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven
Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven
4

Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven

Animals
Victims of Champlain Towers South Remembered as Death Toll Climbs to 18
Victims of Champlain Towers South Remembered as Death Toll Climbs to 18
5

Victims of Champlain Towers South Remembered as Death Toll Climbs to 18

News