Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck

Former “Baywatch” babe Alexandra Paul may have escaped a guilty verdict in her chicken theft charge this time, but she says she wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.

“Oh, yes, I’ll be back,” Paul told Inside Edition.

Paul and her co-defendant, Alicia Santurio, were caught on camera taking two chickens from a truck in California in September 2021. The truck was on its way to a poultry processing plant and Paul said they were rescuing the chickens from certain death.

“I believed that it was legal for me to remove the animals, to rescue them, because they were suffering,” Paul told the jury at her trial, during which she took the stand in her own defense.

Animal activist organization Direct Action Everywhere filmed the unconventional heist and shared the video online, where it went viral within hours.

Paul and Santurio were later charged with misdemeanor theft for the incident, and faced up to 6 months in jail if convicted.

But Paul says she was “not concerned at all” the trial wouldn’t go her way. “Most of the time, the factory farms don‘t press charges because they’re really concerned with information coming out in court,” she said. “So I was just happy to be in court in the first place.”

Santurio was also found not guilty.

Paul, an actress who once starred in “Baywatch” alongside Pamela Anderson, is also well-known in activism circles, in which she has been involved for most of her life.

Related Stories