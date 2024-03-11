A former college football star says he accidentally shot and killed his mom Thursday believing she was an intruder in their Missouri home, according to reports.

Jaylen Johnson, 25, allegedly thought his mom was an intruder when she tried to enter the back door of their Olivette, MO, home around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, his attorney said.

Cops said that Monica McNichols-Johnson, 56, died at the home, despite life-saving efforts made by Johnson’s girlfriend and paramedics who arrived to the scene.

Johnson's attorney, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his client “hasn’t stopped crying” over the incident and is distraught.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with manslaughter and armed criminal action, and his bail was set at $100,000, CBS News reported.

Johnson is a former college football player who's employed, has no criminal history and "has a bright future," Goldstein told the Post-Dispatch.

His lawyer said Johnson kept a gun for protection after he was robbed at gunpoint before, CBS News reports.

"[He's] just a sweetheart of a kid," Goldstein told Post-Dispatch.

Johnson has not yet entered a plea, according to a court record obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Inside Edition Digital has also reached out to Goldstein for comment as well as the St. Louis County DA and has not heard back.