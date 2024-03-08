Queen Creek Police Department announced this week that six people have been arrested in connection with the death of 16-year-old Preston Morse months after the teen was killed.

Lord was beaten outside a Halloween party in Arizona on Oct. 28, 2023, and died in a hospital two days after the attack, People reported.

During a news conference Wednesday, police announced that Dominic Turner, 20; William Owen Hines, 18; and Talan Renner and Talyn Vigil, both 17, were indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges, as well as kidnapping, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Renner and Vigil are both being charged as adults, said Mitchell. Additionally, Turner is charged with aggravated robbery.

"This is a culmination of an extensive investigation and a critical step in getting justice for Preston," Queen Creek Chief of Police Randy Brice said during the news conference. "To Preston’s family, we thank you for your patience and faith in our efforts. We cannot imagine what you have endured. To the public, thank you for continuing to send tips and the outpouring of support for the family. We will be vigilant in finishing up this case - this is all about ensuring we get justice for Preston. And, ensuring that we continue to focus on teen safety."

“What has happened here today is a massive step forward in the quest for justice for Preston Lord,” Mitchell said.

On Thursday, Mitchell announced on a local radio show that two more indictments were made. Taylor Sherman, 19, and Jacob Meisner, 17, were arrested, she said on KTAR News.

Sherman and Meisner were both charged with one count aggravated robbery, a Class Three felony; one count of first-degree murder and/or second degree in the alternative, Class One felonies; one count kidnapping, a Class Two felony.

All defendants are being held on $1 million bond the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced.

In a statement to NBC News, Lord’s parents said “We extend heartfelt gratitude to the community members who stepped up to provide information to secure these arrests. But for law enforcement’s collective efforts and community members’ invaluable cooperation, these arrests would not have happened," Lord’s parents, Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, said through their lawyer. "Each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston."

It is unknown if the six defendants have entered pleas or obtained legal representation and the Maricopa County clerk’s office told Inside Edition Digital that they had no information about the defendant’s cases. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office who declined to comment on this story.