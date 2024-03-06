The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) is not changing the nature of the probe into the three friends found dead in a classmate's yard on Jan. 9 after reviewing their autopsy reports

A police spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital that police are still investigating how David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, died, but not as a homicide investigation. That spokesperson would not share any details about the autopsy reports.

Police said from the start that they saw no signs of foul play when they discovered the bodies of the three men but did note that the medical examiner's findings could change the nature of the investigation once they had received and reviewed the autopsy reports.

The case remains a death investigation, but police said that they are still in contact with the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (PCPAO). Family members of all three men previously sat down with PCPAO staff members in February to discuss the investigation after receiving the toxicology reports for all three men.

There has been much speculation about how these three men died given the circumstances of the case.

They were found dead after spending time with their former classmate Jordan Willis after watching the Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 7.

Willis' lawyer John Picerno previously told Inside Edition Digital that his client played no role in the deaths of his three friends.

"Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths," Picerno said at the time. "He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house. He had no knowledge that they remained in his back yard, or that they needed medical attention."

When asked to clarify his statement, Picerno says that the three men were still at Willis' home that night when his client "went to bed."

Picerno also said in his statement that Willis did not know about the efforts of family and friends to locate the men in the days before their bodies were discovered in his yard.

"Two people came to his house; however, he did not hear them as he sleeps with earbuds and a loud fan," said Picerno. "One of those people, the wife of one of the deceased, tried to reach him via Facebook messenger, unfortunately, he did not see the message until after the police contacted him."

And while the cars of two of the men were parked outside the home, they were not parked in the driveway, Picerno said. Willis "did not notice" the vehicles, his attorney said. "It would not be unusual for his friends to have left their cars there overnight," he said.

A spokesperson for the KCPD previously told Inside Edition Digital that Willis cooperated with police officers when they arrived at his home on the night the bodies were discovered in his backyard. Willis agreed to a search of the home, according to police. It was noted that "there were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene."

That spokesperson also stressed that this is "100% not being investigated as a homicide" but rather as a death investigation, and that Willis is not a suspect or person of interest in the case.

As Inside Edition Digital previously reported, police were called to the scene after the fiancée of McGeeney broke into the home on the night of Jan. 9 and found a body on the back porch. Police then discovered two additional bodies in the backyard and classified the case as a death investigation,

Two women who knew the men say McGeeney's fiancée decided to break in after seeing the men's cars parked outside. Those friends also said that Willis and most of the men had been friends since high school.