'Something Sinister' Caused Deaths of KC Chiefs Fans Found in Friend's Yard, Claims Brother of Deceased

Crime
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 8:17 AM PST, January 24, 2024

The brother of Ricky Johnson tells Inside Edition that he suspects foul play, despite the Kansas City Police Department saying last week that there is no evidence of any criminal activity at the scene and this is not a homicide investigation.

Family members of the three Missouri men whose bodies were discovered in the backyard of their friend's Kansas City home are speaking out about the mystery surrounding their deaths.

Jonathan Price, whose brother Ricky Johnson is one of the men found dead earlier this month, tells Inside Edition that he suspects foul play, despite the Kansas City Police Department saying last week that there is no evidence of any criminal activity at the scene and this is not a homicide investigation.

When asked what he thinks might have caused the deaths, Price says: "There's no way that it would be anything other than something sinister."

A lawyer for Jordan Willis, the man renting the home where the bodies were found, said that the three friends arrived on the night of Jan. 7 after watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers, a football game that ended at approximately 9 p.m.

Willis' lawyer John Picerno told Inside Edition Digital that his client then said goodbye to the men at some point and went to bed.

Picerno also said that his client had no idea about the search efforts for the men that were made over the next two days, and only discovered what had happened when police arrived at his home on the night of Jan. 9.

As Inside Edition Digital previously reported, police were called to the scene after the fiancée of Clayton McGeeney broke into the home on the night of Jan. 9.

Two women who knew the men say McGeeney's fiancée made the decision to break in after seeing the men's cars parked outside. Those friends also said that Willis and most of the men had been friends since high school, which Picerno confirmed to Inside Edition Digital. 

McGeeney's fiancée called police after finding a body on the back porch, the KCPD spokesperson said. Police then discovered the two bodies in the backyard, and classified the case as a "death investigation," said the KCPD spokesperson.

The three men were later identified by a KCPD spokesperson as 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, 37-year-old David Harrington and 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney.

McGeeney's fiancée was shocked to learn that Willis was home when police arrived, according to the two women who knew the deceased. She is among the loved ones in search of answers, which many hope will come after the medical examiner's report is released. 

So is Willis, according to his lawyer.

"Jordan is unaware of how his friends died," said Picerno in his statement to Inside Edition Digital. "Like the rest of us, Jordan is anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report."

Willis is no longer living at the rental home and was seen moving out his belongings over the weekend, according to the two women who knew the deceased. 

