Three Missouri men went to watch a football game at a house in Kansas City, say friends and family.

Three days later, those three friends were found dead outside the home.

Days after the bodies of these men were discovered, the Kansas City Police Department is revealing their identities — 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, 37-year-old David Harrington and 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney.

The bodies of all three men were discovered late Tuesday night when McGeeney's fiancée went to the house looking for the men, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

Two friends of the men who spoke with Inside Edition Digital say that the three had all gone to the house on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game, and no one had heard from them since that time.

Those friends also claim that calls to the person who is currently living in that house went unanswered in the days after the game, an allegation police would not comment on at this time.

There was no answer at the door on Tuesday night, so McGeeney's fiancée broke into the basement of the residence, a police spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital.

She discovered the first dead body on the back porch, according to the police spokesperson.

Officers responded to the scene a short time later, and upon further investigation located two other dead bodies in the back yard, says the police spokesperson.

The person living at the home has not been charged with a crime. There were no obvious signs of foul play, and investigators are still waiting for the medical examiner report to shed more light on what happened, according to a police spokesperson.

There is no more information available at this time, and the police spokesperson said a search warrant is being obtained for the residence.

Police also will not comment on the claim being made by furious friends and family.

"This man [redacted] was inside his home alive while my friends were dead in his yard for lord knows how long. They were all hanging out since after the game Sunday. He KNEW people were looking for them," wrote Kaylee La Tier on Facebook. "He read messages of people searching for him on Tuesday. My husband banged on his door for 20 min. My friend banged on his door and then busted a window and yelled and announced her presence while she’s inside and still nothing from him?? Then the cops come 10 min later and he comes out nonchalant in his boxers with an empty wine glass in hand??!"

Another friend made a similar claim on her Facebook.

"3 men do not just go outside and freeze to death while the owner of the home - their 'friend' stays inside and only when police show up come outside in boxers like you've just been chillin for 2 days while your 3 friends are dead outside," said Lyndsey Rae Baldwin. "Make noise here people - this story is not okay!! He had been contacted for over 24 hours prior about where our friends were - and also their cars still parked at his house - and didn't reply to anyone!"

The mother of David Harrington, Jennifer Marquez, told Fox 4 that the person living in the home allegedly told police that his friends froze to death.

“I’m furious. Everybody is furious,” said Marquez. “Nobody believes this story. None of his friends, none of the families, none of us believe.”

Inside Editon Digital reached out to the person living in the home multiple times but he did not respond to requests for comment.

The family of Ricky Johnson, a married father of three, has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.