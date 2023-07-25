An autopsy of Lily Ledbetter, the 22-year-old Alabama native who was found dead in the U.S. Virgin Islands last month, has led medical examiners to report an unexplained cause of death, according to reports.

Ledbetter’s June death remains a mystery after an autopsy revealed little information, according to the medical examiner, Fox News reported.

“It was basically a negative autopsy,” Dr. Francisco Landron told Fox News Digital. “There is no injury, nothing to explain the cause of the death.”

Landron added they are still awaiting toxicology results, Fox News Digital reported.

“It could be alcohol. It could be opiates,” Landron told Fox News Digital.

Landron added that foul play is not suspected, Fox News Digital reported.

If the toxicology report doesn’t reveal a cause of death, Landron said the next step would be “microscopic studies on tissues such as the heart,” he told Fox News.

Ledbetter had been living on the island of St. John in the town of Cruz Bay for at least two months and was working at a local animal shelter when she died on June 6, according to the New York Post.

Officials said a concerned citizen called 911 on June 6, 2023 around 12:33 p.m., and officers and EMTs quickly arrived but were unable to get a response from the unconscious woman, the New York Post reported.

She was declared dead just 20 minutes later, with officials still unsure as to what led to her death, according to reports.