There are still no new developments or answers in the death investigation of the three Kansas City friends who mysteriously died in the backyard of a high school classmate's home.

The Kansas City Police Department is not investigating the deaths at this time due to the fact that police officers did not find any evidence of foul play at the scene, and the man living at the home agreed to a search of the property and cooperated with authorities, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Friends and family are not happy with what they say is a lack of information and want to know how Jordan Willis could not have seen the bodies in his backyard, and why he has not spoken with them about what happened the night Ricky Johnson, 38, David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were last known to have been alive.

Police, friends and family members of the deceased, and lawyers for the two men who may have been the last to see the deceased have spoken with Inside Edition Digital over the past two weeks. Here is a timeline of events based on those interviews.

JANUARY 7, 3:25 P.M. Official start time of the final regular season game of the football season for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are playing the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

football JANUARY 7, 6:30 P.M. The Chiefs defeat the Chargers by a final score of 13-12. Johnson, Harrington, and McGeeney arrive at the home of Willis at some point after the game, says Willis' lawyer John Picerno.

JANUARY 7, 7 P.M. Alex Weamer-Lee arrives at the home of Jordan Willis, according to his lawyer Andrew Talge.

JANUARY 7, 7;30 P.M. McGeeney tells his cousin Alan that he and Johson will take care of his construction job on Monday so that Alan can rest after suffering a back injury, according to Alan.

JANUARY 8, 12:01 A.M. Weamer-Lee leaves Willis' home, according to his lawyer, and says goodbye to his host and the three friends who are all watching "Jeopardy."

JANUARY 8, 12:30 A.M. Willis goes to bed while the three friends are still at his home, according to Picerno.

JANUARY 9, 9 A.M. McGeeney's fiancée, April Mahoney, and Johnson's mother, Norma Chester, both text Weamer-Lee to ask if he knows the whereabouts of the three friends, according to Talge. Weamer-Lee then texts Willis but does not get a response, says Talge.

JANUARY 9, 7:00 P.M. Dakota La Tier, a close friend of the men, bangs on the door at Willis' home for 20 minutes but gets no response, according to his wife, Kaylee.

JANUARY 9, 9:00 P.M. Mahoney arrives at Willis' home and after seeing that the vehicles owned by two of the missing men are parked on the street, knocks on the door, according to two friends of the deceased. No one answers the door and there are no other entrances due to the fence that surrounds the backyard of the property, so Mahoney decides to break into the home through a basement window, according to the friends of the deceased. She calls out for Willis once inside the house to no avail, and once on the first floor sees a body on the back porch, according to the two friends. Mahoney then calls police.

JANUARY 9, 9:51 P.M. KCPD officers arrive at the home and confirm that there is a body on the porch, according to a spokesperson. Officers also locate two other bodies in the backyard and speak with Willis, who is in the home and "cooperative with detectives." A spokesperson later says: "There were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene."

JANUARY 10: The bodies of the deceased are sent to Frontier Forensics, a private company that provides autopsies for a number of counties in Missouri, including Platte County where the three men died. Police say they will not have an update on the case until the autopsy results are in, which can take up to eight weeks due to the time it takes to complete toxicology reports.

JANUARY 12, 3 P.M. Inside Editon Digital asks a KCPD spokesperson if the person renting the home had been present when the bodies were discovered, but gets no response.

JANUARY 12, 5 P.M . The names of the three deceased friends are released to the public by a KCPD spokesperson.

JANUARY 15, 4 P.M. A KCPD spokesperson confirms to USA Today that the person renting the home was present when the bodies were discovered on Jan. 9. When Inside Edition Digital asks about the renter being home after that information is confirmed, a KCPD spokesperson says: "That would be part of the ongoing investigation and not available at this time."

JANUARY 20: Picerno sends out his first news release as Willis' lawyer. In that release, he says that Willis “had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths,” did not know the bodies were in his backyard, did not hear anyone knocking because he wears air buds and uses a loud fan when he sleeps and also that he did not receive any messages about the missing men. At one point in the release, Picerno says that Willis does not know how or when his three friends “exited” the house, but then later says that “the last time he saw them was when they left his house.”

news release JANUARY 21: Willis shuts down all his social media and moves out of the rental home, which his lawyer confirms days later.

JANUARY 22: Picerno tells Inside Edition Digital that Willis went to bed while the three friends were still awake.

JANUARY 23: Picerno says that a fifth person, later revealed to be Weamer-Lee, was with the men on Jan. 7 and still at the house when Willis went to bed that night.

JANAURY 24 Weamer-Lee comes forward via his lawyer Talge to say he left the home before Willis went to bed and that he texted the renter and knows others reached out to him, too, despite Willis's claim that he received no messages, says Talge.

JANUARY 25 Johnson's family members tell Inside Edition that they believe the men were poisoned on the night of their death.

It will be weeks until the autopsies are complete, and the last person to possibly see the three friends alive is not sharing details about that night with the public or the families of the deceased.

"Jordan is unaware of how his friends died," Picerno said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. "Like the rest of us, Jordan is anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report."

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department previously told Inside Edition Digital that, "there were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene," and stressed that this is "100% not being investigated as a homicide."

A spokesperson for the KCPD also said that there have been no arrests or charges in connection to the deaths and noted that no one had been taken into police custody. There are no suspects or persons of interest in the case, says the spokesperson.