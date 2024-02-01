Police Receive Toxicology Reports for 3 Kansas City Friends Found Dead in Yard, Family Members Say

Crime
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:38 PM PST, February 1, 2024

This news comes one day after immediate family members of all three men sat down with members of the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney's office to discuss the investigation.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) received the toxicology reports for the three friends found dead in a classmate's yard on Jan. 9, friends and family members of the deceased tell Inside Edition Digital.

All three friends and family members say they have not seen the reports but the toxicology results have been turned over to detectives investigating the deaths of David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38.

News that police had received the toxicology for all three men was first reported by WDAF.

The autopsy reports for the three men have not been completed at this time, and there is still no time frame for when police are expected to receive those results.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to both the Kansas City Police Department and the medical examiner's office, who previously said that it would take between six and eight weeks for the autopsy reports to be complete.

Neither responded to requests for comment.

There has been much speculation about the deaths of these men, who had been hanging out at the home of former classmate Jordan Willis after watching the Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 7.

A spokesperson for the KCPD previously told Inside Edition Digital that Willis cooperated with police officers when they arrived at his home on the night the bodies were discovered in his backyard.

Willis agreed to a search of the home, according to police, and noted that "there were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene."

That spokesperson also stressed that this is "100% not being investigated as a homicide" but rather as a death investigation, and that Willis is not a suspect or person of interest in the case.

As Inside Edition Digital previously reported, police were called to the scene after the fiancée of McGeeney broke into the home on the night of Jan. 9.

Two women who knew the men say McGeeney's fiancée made the decision to break in after seeing the men's cars parked outside. Those friends also said that Willis and most of the men had been friends since high school, which Picerno confirmed to Inside Edition Digital. 

McGeeney's fiancée called police after finding a body on the back porch, the KCPD spokesperson said. Police then discovered the two bodies in the backyard, and classified the case as a "death investigation," said the KCPD spokesperson.

 

Tags:

