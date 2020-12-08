Former Cuomo Aide Says Governor Cuomo's Office Was a 'Toxic' Work Environment

A former advisor to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and one of the Democrats running for Manhattan Borough President in 2021 said the governor’s office was “the most toxic team environment” on Twitter.

Lindsey Boylan, 36, a former state government official and urban planner, tweeted that waitressing at Friendly’s when she was a teenager was “a more respectful environment" than what she experienced in Cuomo's office. Boylan, who describes herself on her Twitter page as a “mom, a progressive New Yorker fighting for a more equitable, sustainable and livable city,” said she worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018.

In June, Boylan ran against Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York's 10th Congressional District and lost by more than 40 points, according to Ballotpedia, Fox News reported.

On Dec. 5, in a series of tweets, Boylan apparently didn’t mince words when she told all 35,500 of her followers how people are “deathly afraid” of the governor.

“If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories,” she said in one of her tweets, the New York Post reported.

“I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled – fake it till you make it style,” she said. “That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!”

Boylan also claimed others have echoed her sentiments about working for Cuomo.

“Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed,” she tweeted.

Before Boylan was appointed as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo in March 2018, she served as the chief of staff and executive vice president at Empire State Development, the state’s economic development agency.

On her campaign page, Boylan shares her story of struggle, being raised by a single teen mom living on food stamps before her mother met the man who she would consider her dad, and the reason why she has dedicated her life to public service. She talked about the three generations of women in her family who lost custody of their children due to mental illness and addiction, how she lost loved ones to suicide and has watched close family members try to get their lives back on track after spending time in prison.

In a campaign video posted on her Twitter page, Boylan says: “This is what I’m about. If you are following me, this is the majority of what you will see and hear about. Nothing will deter me from the fight for the city and the people I love."

Neither Cuomo's office nor Boylan responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.

