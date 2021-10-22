When an armed suspect entered a gas station convenience store in Arizona, he didn’t bargain on coming face to face with a customer who happened to be an ex-Marine.

The Marine sprang into action and detained the juvenile suspect until cops arrived.

The suspect is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking two alleged accomplices who got away.

When deputies asked the customer about how he did it, he confidently told them, “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

Related Stories