Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses Trump of Sexually Assaulting Her at 1997 US Open

A former model has come forward with the claim that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her by forcing his tongue down her throat and groping her body at the U.S. Open in 1997, the Guardian reported. Amy Dorris was among Trump’s guests in a VIP box at the annual tennis tournament that year.

“I just feel like I don’t want to be quiet anymore,” Dorris said.

She told the Guardian that Trump followed her to the restroom before the alleged incident occurred.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris said.

Dorris said she was particularly astounded because, at the time, she was dating Trump’s friend, magazine publisher Jason Binn, who was also a guest of Trump at the U.S. Open. Trump was 51 and married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

She claims she told her mother and boyfriend about the alleged assault. Binn reportedly said he has no recollection of the incident.

Trump’s lawyers denied the claim, saying President Trump never harassed or abused Dorris in any way and that her claim does not stand up to scrutiny. They say that if the alleged conduct took place, there would have been witnesses, and they note that she never made any report to authorities. They also pointed out to the Guardian that two days later, Dorris sat next to Trump at another event.

Dorris said she considered going public in 2016, but feared the impact it would have had on her then 8-year-old daughters.



