Former professional football player Antonio Dennard was killed in a Pennsylvania shooting, according to published reports.

Dennard, who last played with the Green Bay Packers, was involved in an incident that left him shot outside a bar and motel in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to the New York Post.

The former NFL cornerback died early Sunday morning, according to local outlet WFMZ.

According to the outlet, Dennard, 32, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 3:15 a.m. ET.

His death has been ruled a homicide, according to reports.

According to TMZ, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Related Stories