A South Carolina man who was working at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie last Wednesday succumbed to his gunshot injuries after former NFL player Phillip Adams opened fire at the doctor’s home, WLOX reported.

Robert Shook, a father of three, was an air-conditioning technician at GSM Services and was working a job at the doctor’s home when Adams arrived and opened fire, WLOX reported. Shook was shot multiple times before being taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he underwent multiple surgeries. He died Saturday evening at the hospital with family at his side, a GoFundMe Page reported, after fighting for many days.

“I thought we might have a miracle,” his cousin Heather Thompson told WBTV. “Turns out that not what happened. But the entire Shook family wants to thank everyone. We have felt immense love and prayers from around the world. Thank you. We feel the support, even though this is not the result we wanted.”

Shook was the sixth victim of the attack and his coworker, James Lewis, was also gunned down. Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, and two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah, were also killed.

Adams took his own life at his home about a half-mile from Lesslie’s house. The former cornerback left the NFL in 2015 after suffering concussions and an ankle injury. He lived with his parents and had started a juice business, according to his former agent, Scott Casterline.

Before becoming unresponsive, Shook called his employers so they could give the right address to 911, WLOX reported.

The day after the shooting, York County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call made from the manager at GSM Services to 911.

“One just called me. He can’t talk. He’s screaming ‘I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.’ And I ask him where the other one is, he said he’s laying there and he’s unresponsive and he was shot also,” the 911 caller said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for both Shook and Lewis by GSM Services to help raise money for the families.

