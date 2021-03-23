A gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store Monday, leaving 10 dead including a police officer responding to the shooting, according to authorities. A man was taken into custody and appeared injured in video from the scene captured by CBS Denver.

“I thought I was going to die,” said customer Alex Arellano, according to The New York Times, describing the confusion and horror inside the King Soopers supermarket.

Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley, 51, was the first officer at the scene, and was killed in the shooting. "I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley... We will be working night and day," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, according to NPR. "I know there are people out there waiting for an answer."

In a Tuesday press conference, Herold identified the 21-year-old suspect in Monday's massacre as Ahmad Alyssa of Arvada. He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder, according to authorities, and was being treated at a local hospital for a leg wound. He is the lone suspect in the shootings, police said and was carrying an assault rifle, according to witnesses. A motive has not been disclosed.

Boulder police released this photo of Ahmad Alissa, the suspect in Monday's mass shooting at a grocery store. - Boulder Police Department

The names of the dead were read aloud. Among them was Rikki Olds, a 25-year-old employee of the store.

Others named were Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, authorities said.

"We are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial," and a thorough investigation will be done, Herold said Tuesday.

Talley's sister Kirstin posted a heartfelt message on Twitter:

"Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar."

Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday the fallen officer "was heroically trying to save others." Talley was the father of seven children, ranging in age from 5 to 18, police said.

