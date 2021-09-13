Former Rolling Stones Tour Manager Dies After Accident While Digging Grave for Dog in California Backyard

A former tour manager to the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Carlos Santana died Sunday following an accident at his Santa Rosa, California, home, his family said.

Mick Brigden, 73, was digging a grave for his family’s pet dog on Sept. 5 when an accident occurred and he had to be rushed to the hospital, where he died, People reported.

Brigden was born in November 1947 in Southend-On-Sea, England. At 19, he moved to Toronto to pursue a career in graphic art. In the late 1960s, he became the road manager to the band Mountain after meeting and befriending band member Felix Pappalardi. He later started working for mega concert promoter Bill Graham, his website said.

In the late 1970s, he and a business partner launched Columbia Records imprint Wolfgang Records, and signed Eddie Money as the label’s first artist.

“Mick spent decades managing and road managing the likes of Humble Pie, Mountain and Peter Frampton in addition to Van Morrison, Taj Mahal and Carlos Santana among others. He directed tours for The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan and is perhaps best known for the last three decades managing the career of multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated solo guitarist Joe Satriani,” his website said.

His wife of 34 years, Julia, often spent time on the road with him. “He was so organized. That’s why he was so good at his job," she told The Press Democrat. "When you arrived at the hotel, the cars were waiting and the venues were set up.”

Brigden had other business ventures within the concert and music industry before launching MJJ Management with guitarist Joe Satriani as his sole client, People reported.

Satriani released a statement about his manager’s passing on Twitter.

"It's been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll," Satriani said in a statement following Brigden's death. "I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side."

Sammy Hagar also released a statement about Brigden’s sudden passing on Satriani’s website.

“Mick Brigden was the first person that ever took care of me on the road,” he said. “Montrose opened for Humble Pie for the three years we were on the road. Mick was their tour manager, lighting director, stage managerâ€¦ seemed like he did everything. He used to do lights for Montrose and would hang out with us on days off, a real soldier and loyal friend. The way he took care of Joe Satriani all these years and then for Chickenfoot as our co-manager with Carter (God rest his soul). I'm sure they're all working for Bill Graham again in the rock 'n' roll heaven. RIP Mick Brigden, my condolences to your loved ones.”

Brigden is survived by his wife Julia, son, Jack, step-daughter, Jessica, and grandson David Merz.

Related Stories