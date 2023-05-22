Tracy Vanderhulst was once named “Teacher of the Year” at the California high school where she taught math, according to her school. Now, the 38-year-old educator is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student, authorities said.

Vanderhulst was arrested last week for unlawful sexual intercourse involving a minor, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” according to a police statement.

Vanderhulst was hired in 2017 to teach math at the Yucaipa High School, located east of Los Angeles, according to Facebook posts shared by the school.

That same year, she was honored during a monthly school board meeting as the school’s “Teacher of the Year,” and was described as an “innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow,” according to the News Mirror.

Her alleged victim was a male student at the Yucaipa High School, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said. It is not clear when the alleged crime happened and whether her alleged victim is still a student at the school.

She has been released on $30,000 bail and a following court date has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Rachel Young of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904, or contact authorities anonymously through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

