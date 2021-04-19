Former Texas Sheriff's Detective Arrested for Allegedly Killing 3 in Austin

Texas authorities arrested a 41-year-old suspect accused of a triple homicide early Monday, ending a citywide manhunt for the suspect, according to reports.

Stephen Broderick, 41, a former detective for the Travis County Sheriff's office, was arrested Monday after he was found walking along a rural road around 7 a.m., the Austin American-Statesman reported. Broderick surrendered to responding police officers when they arrived at Old Kimbro Road near U.S. 290, according to body-worn camera footage.

He was found 18 miles from where the shooting took place, according to reports.

"He was armed with a pistol on his waistband but he didn’t resist," Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps told NBC News. "He was fully compliant with our officers' commands."

The shooting took place Sunday around 11:40 a.m. in an apartment complex in what police are calling an act of domestic violence, the Statesman reported.

Broderick is suspected of killing his ex-wife, adopted daughter and her boyfriend. Both teenagers were students at enrolled at Elgin High School, according to KXAN. The Travis County District Attorney's Office has charged him with capital murder, the outlet reported.

Broderick has reportedly not provided any explanation of a motive for the shootings.

Residents of the Austin neighborhood where the shooting took place were asked to shelter in their homes Sunday evening as police continued to search for the suspect. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon later announced that residents could leave their homes but should "remain vigilant."

Broderick was arrested last June for the sexual assault of a child and spent 16 days in jail before he was released on a $50,000 bond, according to court records obtained by the Statesman. He resigned from his position shortly thereafter.

"Because Mr. Broderick committed this heinous crime after he paid a money bond to be released on charges related to sexual assault against a child, Texas law permits his detention without bail," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement to the Statesman.

“Our office will ensure that Mr. Broderick remains in custody and is held accountable. My heart continues to break for the victims of this senseless act of violence, their families, and for the anguish of our community," Garza said.

