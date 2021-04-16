Eight people are dead and several others injured after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis last Thursday night. Police said the gunman, who has not been identified yet, killed himself.

Police arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire. There, they encountered an active shooter, authorities said.

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told CNN that the "gunman came into the parking lot" and then "exited his vehicle and quickly began shooting."

The gunman reportedly began shooting in the parking lot and then "did not get very far" once inside, according to the outlet.

Five people have been hospitalized with injuries, including one in critical condition, Officer Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told reporters early Friday morning.

Family members were reportedly anxiously awaiting calls from their loved ones known to be working inside the FedEx facility at the time. Employees are not allowed to use their phones while inside the building, The New York Times reported.

In a statement to the newspaper, FedEx said it was "deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis."

Names of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Click here to check for updates.

