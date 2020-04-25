Former 'The Voice' Contestant and Nurse Felicia Temple Left Music Tour to Join Fight Against COVID-19

A 32-year-old nurse who was on "The Voice" in 2017 has traded in the spotlight for the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Felicia Temple wowed the judges on the hit singing competition back in 2017, making it to the top 24. She was recently on an international tour, but came back to help her hospital once she heard about the outbreak.

Temple now spends her days at the Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, in one of the five new ICUs set up to care for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Even though I left for a little bit to pursue my music career, there is nothing that compares to taking care of people," Temple told Inside Edition.

At the end of every shift, the hospital plays Temple's rousing rendition of the anthem "Rise Up" to inspire her co-workers.

