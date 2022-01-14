Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to Be Sentenced September 26 for Fraud Charges

Elizabeth Holmes and others wearing masks outsideElizabeth Holmes and others wearing masks outside
First Published: 9:37 AM PST, January 14, 2022

By the time the sentencing occurs, it will have been over a year since the disgraced tech entrepreneur will have been awaiting an outcome since the start of the trial.

Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting a sentencing hearing for four out of 11 charges of federal fraud and conspiracy, which has been pushed back to September 26, according to a recent filing.

According to CNN, on Tuesday both the prosecution and defense proposed September 12 for a sentencing hearing in a filing because "following Labor Day 2022 would be appropriate in light of ongoing proceedings in a related matter."

This was in reference to the upcoming trial of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Holmes' previous boyfriend and second-in-command at Theranos, who is facing the same charges.

Judge Edward Davila, the judge presiding over Holmes' case, set her sentencing hearing for later in September in a court order signed Wednesday. 

Holmes, 37, will remain free on a $500,000 bond secured by property, according to the earlier filing from the prosecution and defense.

