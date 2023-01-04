Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, according to reports.

Baroni, 46, was arrested for homicide after he allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend inside a hotel in San Pancho, Mexico, where the alleged incident occurred, Mexico’s Tribuna De La Bahia reported.

Baroni allegedly beat his girlfriend, a Mexico City native, to death in San Pancho, Nayarit, México, according to Fox Sports.

Baroni allegedly threw her inside the shower after she told him she had cheated on him, according to Mexico’s Tribuna De La Bahia. She hit her head and passed away soon after, Fox Sports reported.

The former fighter had reportedly then gotten in contact with police, according to Penn Live. Authorities reportedly found the woman on a bed, covered by a sheet, with “injuries consistent with punches, bruises on her face and body,” and no vital signs, according to Penn Live.

Baroni was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to Fox Sports.

A full investigation into the incident is said to be underway after Baroni was arrested for homicide on Tuesday.

Baroni, known in UFC by the nickname of “The New York Badass,” competed in the elite mixed martial arts competition from 2001 to 2005. He ended his career with UFC with a 3-5 record. His final professional bout came in 2019 after a loss to Sai Wang.

He has also competed for other MMA organizations such as Pride, Strikeforce, Bellator and One Championship.

