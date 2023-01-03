New York City bouncer Duane “D-Train” Patterson is being remembered for his positive attitude, endless wisdom and his affection for the patrons of Billymark’s West Bar.

“Duane always had something relevant to say. Either a super philosophical joke or story. His wisdom was harmonious,” bar regular Cliff Brathwaite told Inside Edition Digital. “He moved around the bar making sure all patrons [were] good. His laugh was unique and infectious.”

Brathwaite, who often played pool at the neighborhood bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street in Chelsea, said Patterson always cracked jokes about his age whenever Brathwaite picked out a song on the jukebox.

“He’ll always say ‘Aye, aye, what you know about that song?’ implying I’m too young to know,” Brathwaite recalled. “I would reply with, ‘I know a little.’ He would say, ‘Is that right?’ while swinging his arm over my shoulders, laughing.”

Patterson, 61, a father and Air Force veteran, had been working at the bar as usual in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve when he and a patron had gotten into an argument after he told the man the bar was closed, his widow, Melissa Buchholz, told CBS New York.

"The guy walked away, so when Duane turned to go back inside the bar, he came and cold-cocked him on the left side with something," said Buchholz, his wife of 27 years, according to CBS New York.

Patterson hit his head as he was knocked to the ground and the suspect fled the scene, CBS New York reported, citing authorities. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and slipped into a coma for days after suffering a traumatic brain injury, according to CBS New York.

Patterson later died of his injuries.

"Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.

Those who knew him shared a similar grief. “D was someone I looked forward to [seeing] at Billymarks because his joy was so vibrant it suspended my stressors,” Brathwaite said. “I’ll miss the guy.”

Authorities are continuing to seek information about the suspect, whom NYPD described as a bald man between 40 and 50 years old with a dark complexion and a heavy build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red Champion hoodie sweater, black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

