A young cashier at a Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, was killed on New Year’s Day after a man with a machete reportedly attacked her inside the store.

Keris Riebel, 22, was killed in the attack Sunday. Riebel had recently graduated college and had just gotten married in October, according to Fox 8.

Cops say that learned the suspect entered the store around 4:30 in the afternoon with the machete and struck Riebel multiple times and then left. The weapon was found at the scene, according to WBNS.

Police say the suspect, Bethel Bekele, 27, was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of aggravated murder.

Wyandot County Courts tell Inside Edition Digital that he is due in court Tuesday afternoon for his initial appearance.

Cops say the motive for the attack is unclear. It’s also unknown if the two knew each other, according to reports.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the victim’s family to help pay for funeral expenses. They had asked for $30,000 but have exceeded over $47,000 in donations.

A customer at Dollar Tree spoke to Fox 8 and said of Riebel, “She was always so nice and so caring. Very bubbly, very outgoing and the type of person who’d like take the shirt off her back for anybody and not hurt a fly, honestly.”

