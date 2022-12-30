Person of Interest Identified in Disappearance of West Virginia Woman Gretchen Fleming, Police Say

Crime
Gretchen Fleming
Gretchen Fleming was last seen in early December, authorities said.Parkersburg (WV) Police Department
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:29 PM PST, December 30, 2022

Gretchen Fleming disappeared after last being seen at a West Virginia tavern, police said.

Police say they have a person of interest in the disappearance of a West Virginia woman last seen in early December at a tavern.

The person was not identified by the Parkersburg Police Department. Chief Matthew Board said he couldn't release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators had pinpointed “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4., according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

Gretchen Fleming was reported missing Dec. 12 by her parents, who said they hadn't been able to reach her for several days. Fleming's 28th birthday was Christmas Eve.

The case generated national attention after being featured on NBC's "Dateline."

"You have a young girl that nobody has heard from, nobody has seen, no social media activity. Things of that nature are very concerning," Board told the news magazine. "Finding Gretchen is paramount to anything else. That's what we're focused on."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. James Zimmerman at (304) 424-1072 or the police department at (304) 424-8444.

