A Kansas City, Missouri, entrepreneur who founded a nonprofit to prevent people from being reincarcerated has been charged with murder, according to published reports.

Na’im Al-Amin, 44, of Kansas City, was charged on July 17 with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one charge of unlawful use of a weapon, court records obtained by Kansas City Star show.

No one by Al-Amin’s name is being held at the Jackson County jail, according to jail records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Al-Amin has also not been arrested for the July 17 charges, Kansas City Star reported.

Al-Amin is the founder and CEO of Swagg Inc., a nonprofit focused on preventing people from being reincarcerated and helping those released from prison to re-enter society. Their website features a podcast for self-help and for former prisoners to discuss their experiences, plus services on how they can better themselves.

The company says on their website that they take “ownership by developing Returning Citizens through education, employment, and entrepreneurship.”

Just before 2 a.m. on July 14, police were called to a shooting in Kansas City and at the scene found two spent casings in the driveway, but did not see any blood and left, according to Kansas City Star.

About seven hours later, around 9 a.m., police were called back to the area where shots were reported earlier, and a man was found lying in the backyard of a home. The victim, later identified as Todd Tillman, 36, was declared dead at the scene, police told media at the time, according to Kansas City Star.

Police soon obtained surveillance footage of the area which showed Tillman arrive at the front door of the home where he was found around 1:50 a.m. asking for help and then he walked to the back of the home where he collapsed, Kansas City Star reported.

Other surveillance footage taken at 1:49 a.m. reportedly shows a man with medium-length hair, a beard and a black tank top with the KC logo holding a gun and walking from an SUV and out of sight of a camera, Kansas City Star reported.

A witness came forward after the shooting and said they saw Al-Amin and identified him as the suspect, KSHB reported.

Cops say on the night of the shooting, the unidentified woman claimed Al-Amin invited her over to his home and upon entering his house, she said Al-Amin pointed a gun at her and forced her to take him to Tillman's home, KSHB reported.

Cops allege that after the woman and Al-Amin arrived at Tillman's home he wasn't there and she reportedly got his whereabouts leading Al-Amin and the woman Tillman’s location. The woman allegedly told police she saw Al-Amin got out of the car armed with a gun that had a blue laser on it and he and Tillman got into a scuffle before shots went off, KSHB reported.

The woman told police that Al-Amin allegedly forced her to drive him to the Missouri River, where the woman said Al-Amin disposed of the gun and a phone, KSHB reported.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Swagg Inc. and Al-Amin for comment and has not heard back.