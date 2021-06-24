Villa Maggio, Frank Sinatra’s California estate, is on the market for over $4 million.

The late singer bought the Palm Desert, California, home in the late sixties.

This huge estate is spread across 7 acres and has multiple units, including a guest and pool house. Collectively, there are 9 bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms, according to the recent listing.

The list shares that the home is only 20 minutes away from the city’s tourist spots, and the property includes amenities such as a gym, tennis court, art studio and library.

Sinatra and his wife, Barbara, lived in what the singer called “Villa Maggio” for 14 years, and after he passed away the home was donated to Loyola Marymount University.

The home was later sold to a private buyer, and recently Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties listed it just above $4 million.

