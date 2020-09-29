French Educator Sylvain Helaine Reassigned From Teaching Kindergarten After Tattooing His Eyes Black

A French school teacher who recently surgically tattooed the whites of his eyes black lost his job as a kindergarten teacher after a parent complained that their child was having nightmares, several reports said. Last year, the 35-year-old kindergarten teacher, Sylvain Helaine, lost his job teaching children under the age of six at Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau in Paris.

The parents of a 3-year-old student, who was not taught by Helaine, expressed concerns to school authorities, and a few months later the school notified him that he would no longer be teaching Kindergarten, according to Reuters.

After an agreement made with the school, Helaine remained a teacher for children ages six and up, but will no longer be teaching younger children, a school spokesperson told the outlet, adding that they could be " frightened by his appearance."

Helaine said the students who know him have no problem with his tattoos, the report added.

The teacher, whose tongue, body, and face are covered in tattoos, told the outlet he has been getting tattoos since he was 27 when he underwent an "existential crisis." At the time, he was teaching at a private school in London, the report said.

Since then, he has made tattoos his passion. He estimates he has spent nearly 500 hours under the needle, CNN reported.

"It's only when people see me from far away that they can assume the worst," he told Reuters.

Helaine noted he loves his job and intends to continue teaching.

