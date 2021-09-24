There are publicity stunts, and then there's this: free-climbing a 520-foot-tall skyscraper to raise awareness for climate change.

Alain Robert is known as the "French Spider-Man." For years, the human spider has scaled structures like buildings and cliff faces with his bare hands.

This week, his hands took him to the top of Alto Tower, near Paris.

"I would like for governments of the whole world to hear this message and invest more effort to fight climate change," he told reporters about his reason for the climb.

It took Alain 50 minutes to reach his climbing goal, but it's going to take a little longer for his environmental objectives to be achieved.

In November, the UN Climate Change Conference will meet in Scotland.

In London, protesters took to the streets to demand action on climate change.

It's part of a global effort known as 'Fridays for the Future' that aims to pressure governments to enact policies to reduce greenhouse emissions.

"What we need to do right now is leave all the fossil fuels in the ground and cancel all fossil fuels investments," a student named Noah Herfort said.

"So we do not want to see any more talking. We want to see action now because the next ten years will decide the trajectory of human civilization, so we need action, and strong action, right now."

A UN report in August said human-caused climate change is already happening and will continue. But a serious reduction in emissions could prevent the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

