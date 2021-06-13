According to ABC11, Hollie Spence and her friends were enjoying her 30th birthday when their two dogs were floated out to an Alaskan bay in an inflatable pink flamingo.

Spence, her roommate, Lepa Sega, and Lepa's brother, Nation Sega, had used a giant float as a raft the year prior, and because of the sunny weather, did not anticipate any issues.

The 10-foot pink flamingo carrying the group along with their prepacked snacks, caught some unpredicted wind, dragging them from the shallow waters of White Sands Beach in Kodiak to the Monashka Bay.

Spence told ABC11, "It was a little windy but I never thought in a million years we would be drug out so fast and so far.”

The group floated to the other side of the bay, and once they were stopped on the rocks, Alaska State Troopers and US Coast Guard were notified.

According to a Facebook post by the Coast Guard, the dangerous conditions required a helicopter hoist to get the party goers to safety.

Though no one was seriously injured or required hospitalization, Spence was shaken up. "It was the scariest day of my life," she told the local news.

"I don't think I'll ever do something like this again."

