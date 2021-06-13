Friends and Pets Celebrating Birthday Get Stranded on Pink Flamingo Float
Hollie Spence, her friends and their two pets had to be rescued after floating into the Alaskan Bay on a flamingo.
According to ABC11, Hollie Spence and her friends were enjoying her 30th birthday when their two dogs were floated out to an Alaskan bay in an inflatable pink flamingo.
Spence, her roommate, Lepa Sega, and Lepa's brother, Nation Sega, had used a giant float as a raft the year prior, and because of the sunny weather, did not anticipate any issues.
The 10-foot pink flamingo carrying the group along with their prepacked snacks, caught some unpredicted wind, dragging them from the shallow waters of White Sands Beach in Kodiak to the Monashka Bay.
Spence told ABC11, "It was a little windy but I never thought in a million years we would be drug out so fast and so far.”
The group floated to the other side of the bay, and once they were stopped on the rocks, Alaska State Troopers and US Coast Guard were notified.
According to a Facebook post by the Coast Guard, the dangerous conditions required a helicopter hoist to get the party goers to safety.
Though no one was seriously injured or required hospitalization, Spence was shaken up. "It was the scariest day of my life," she told the local news.
"I don't think I'll ever do something like this again."
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina HomeCrime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops SayCrime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman ContinuesCrime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?News