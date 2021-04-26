Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

1. "Sasquatch"

Do you believe in Big Foot? This three-part series directed by Joshua Rofé chronicles an early 1990s triple-homicide and the supernatural mystery behind the unsolved crime. The story starts with investigative journalist David Holthouse, who in 1993 learned about three men who were found dead near a cabin in Northern California in what was rumored to be a savage attack by Sasquatch. All episodes were released on Tuesday, April 20.

Watch on Hulu: Sasquatch

2. "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World"

Greta Thunberg, who just turned 18, has long refused to back down in her fight for the climate. In her most recent endeavor, the teenage activist travels the world interviewing adults and chasing down the science. Thunberg uses her charismatic passion and global platform to ask tough questions. One of her interviewees is David Attenborough, who sits down with her and tells her "people are listening." This docuseries, narrated by Paul McGann, can be considered a sequel to the activist's first documentary, "I Am Greta," which was only released last year.

Watch on Hulu: Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

3. "Kid 90"

This documentary is a walk down memory lane as it follows Soleil Moon Frye, who may be best known as the star of the 1984 sitcom, "Punky Brewster." As the former child actress navigated her teenage years and adulthood in the '90s, Frye took her camera with her everywhere. Years later, the actress says she found the old tapes. Take a look at what it was like to be a kid in the 1990s.

Watch on Hulu: Kid 90

4. Derek DelGaudio’s "In & Of Itself"

You may think this is just a one-man magic show, but it is so much more. In this interactive film adaptation, magician and performer Derek DelGuadio asks his audience if seeing is believing?

Watch on Hulu: Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself

5. "WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn"

This Hulu documentary directed by Jed Rothstein is a flamboyant account of the rise and fall of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann. The Israeli-born co-founder had dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. He promised a business that would provide a shared workspace community that was transparent and accountable –– so how did a multi-billion dollar startup crumble?

Watch: WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

6. "Tina"

An intimate look at the life and career of the beloved Tina Turner, this documentary, directed by Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin, reveals the horrors of her divorce reveals the horrors she endured during her relationship with Ike Turner and the faith she found after divorcing him as she continued to ascend as an international rock star.

Watch on Hulu: Tina

7. "Framing Britney Spears"

Everyone knows Britney Spears as the teenage popstar sensation who rose to stardom in the early 2000s. Spears came into the spotlight with hit singles like "Baby One More Time" and "Oops! I Did it Again," but did the world really know Britney? Part of a documentary series produced by The New York Times, this episode dives into the popstar's humble beginnings, a highly publicized divorce, and a financial conservatorship controlled by her father, which later inspired the #FreeBritney movement, which has garnered massive public attention.

Watch on Hulu: The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

8. "Allen v. Farrow"

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow were a Hollywood powerhouse couple. But then scandal and tragedy struck their family. This four-part docuseries is from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy and examines questions many have been asking.

Watch on Hulu: Allen v. Farrow

9. "The Lady and the Dale"

She was an entrepreneur and mother of five who took America for a ride. In this four-part docuseries, Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass explore the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, a trans woman who rose to fame when she created a fuel-efficient three-wheeled car during the 1970s gas crisis. But this story is so much more than cars –– it is about fraud, family and identity for a person in the thick of the American Dream.

Watch on Hulu: The Lady and the Dale

10. "Q: Into the Storm"

At this point, everyone has heard about the far-right conspiracy theory called QAnon. But not many people know how it went from an online forum into something much larger than itself. And it all traces back to one letter: "Q."

Watch on Hulu: Q: Into the Storm

