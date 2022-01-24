‘Full House’ Creator Is Selling Property Where the Manson Murders Happened

Jeff Franklin, the creator of “Full House,” is selling his Beverly Hills property, which was where the majority of the murders committed by the so-called "Manson family" occurred in 1969, NME reported.

The infamous piece of land on Cielo Drive in Los Angeles where the since-demolished home once stood is 3.6 acres.

The home that now stands there is 21,000-square feet and has nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. It has been put on the market for $85 million, NME reported. Franklin purchased the mansion, which was then unfinished, for $6.3 million in 2000, according to NME.

The house features a 75-yard pool, three waterfalls and an underground garage that has the capacity to house 16 cars, KTLA reported.

In August 1969, Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were killed by members of Charles Manson’s “family.” Tate was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

The home was eventually sold and in 1998, then-owner Alvin Weintraub had the house knocked down and built a new home with a new address, which is now 10066 Cielo, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

“We went to great pains to get rid of everything,” Weintraub told the magazine. “There’s no house, no dirt, no blade of grass remotely connected to Sharon Tate.”

The original home was where Trent Reznor recorded Nine Inch Nails’ acclaimed 1994 album, “The Downward Spiral.”

In a 1997 interview with Rolling Stone, Reznor explained that he stopped recording in the home after he was confronted by Tate’s sister.

“She said, ‘Are you exploiting my sister's death by living in her house?’ For the first time the whole thing kind of slapped me in the face... I guess it never really struck me before, but it did then," he said.

